DUBAI Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh said on Saturday he would leave power in the coming days.

Here are some reactions:

ABDULGHANI AL-IRYANI, YEMENI POLITICAL ANALYST

"This is just Saleh's latest line. I don't think it is really anything new. I remember he once said he would be ready to leave any day, so I don't think he means what he says.

ALI SEIF HASSAN, YEMENI ANALYST

"I see this speech differently. There is something about it that makes me nervous.

THEODORE KARASIK, SECURITY ANALYST FOR INEGMA GROUP

"Let's believe it when we see him stepping down, and more importantly has he agreed to the GCC initiative? If he does step down what will his role be in society?

"It is probably a positive sign but there are so many problems in the country, so this is only scraping the surface.

"With the Nobel Peace Prize going to a Yemeni, perhaps Saleh wants to ride that wave and wants to be seen as someone who supports democracy and change in Yemen.

MOHAMMED AL-MUTAWAKIL, AN OPPOSITION LEADER

"The seriousness of Saleh's speech will be his willingness to agree to form a neutral committee to run the military before any election. There would be no meaningful election if our military is still divided.

HAMDAN AL-HAQAB, YOUTH LEADER IN PROTEST MOVEMENT

"I think the man wants to confuse the UN Security Council before they make a motion to discuss Yemen.

"But I think if there is real continuous foreign pressure then he will go. Saleh just wants to show that he is going to leave power without it looking like its by foreign pressure.

"I guess we will know in a few days.

MUSTAFA ALANI, SECURITY ANALYST AT GULF RESEARCH CENTER

"I think it is more likely that he will leave than before. He has come back to the country and he feels it is a matter of time for him to leave because of internal and external pressures.

"It is best that he initiates the process rather than face a major crisis down the road...

(Reporting by Erika Solomon in Sanaa and Jason Benham in Dubai)