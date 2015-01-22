A Houthi fighter mans a machine gun atop a military vehicle, seized from the presidential guards during clashes, outside the Presidential Palace in Sanaa January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

ADEN Authorities in southern Yemen re-opened Aden's air and sea ports on Thursday, officials said, after President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi accepted some demands from the dominant Houthi group in a move expected to ease days of tension in the capital.

Security authorities on Wednesday closed air, sea and land crossings into Yemen's southern port city of Aden after fighting in Sanaa that threw the Arab state deeper into turmoil.

They said the Aden security committee had said it was cancelling a decision to close the airport, sea port and land crossings in response to the agreement, which provided for all state institutions to return to work.

Airport staff said one flight from Cairo and one from the Yemeni city of Taiz had landed at Aden airport since they resumed work.

Officials at the Aden port also said they had resumed work.

Hadi's office issued a statement after meetings with senior advisers, including a representative of the Houthi group, agreeing to introduce amendments and changes to a draft of the new constitution and to appoint Houthi representatives to various state bodies.

The agreement also called on the government and all state bodies to resume work from Thursday.

(Reporting by Mohammed Mokhashaf; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Paul Tait)