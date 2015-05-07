DUBAI Saudi-led forces said on Thursday they would deliver a "harsh response" to Yemen's Houthi militias following attacks on Saudi citizens and will not be bound by any restrictions.

"The equation has now changed. The operation had been aimed at protecting the legitimacy in Yemen and the Yemeni people. The confrontation is now targeting the border of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the safety and security of Saudi cities," the spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition, Brigadier General Ahmed Asseri, said in a statement broadcast on live television.

"Coalition forces will deliver a harsh response starting this moment, so that those who carried out this operation will pay the price," he said, adding that there would be no boundaries to the response.

