Soldiers from the Saudi-led coalition secure a street pavement in Yemen's southern port city of Aden September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

DUBAI The Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi forces in Yemen has accused the Iranian-allied group of repeatedly violating a ceasefire and warned the truce could collapse, Saudi television reported on Wednesday.

"The number of violations is around 150 and this does not represent true intentions," Brigadier General Ahmed al-Assiri told al-Ekhbariya television. "We urge the United Nations to clarify to the Houthis that there will be no patience toward these practices and the truce could collapse at any moment," he added.

