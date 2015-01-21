LONDON Britain said on Wednesday it was deeply concerned by events in Yemen, where it ran a protectorate until the 1960s, and called for a return to the negotiating table.

Its comments came as Yemen's minority Shi'ite Houthi fighters took up guard at President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi's home but said they had not toppled him after two days of fighting.

"Those who use violence, the threat of violence and abductions to dictate Yemen's future are undermining the security of all Yemen's citizens and eroding the political progress made since 2011," Tobias Ellwood, a junior minister from the Foreign Office, told the British parliament.

"I urge all parties to step back from conflict ... and ensure this ceasefire holds," he said, saying Britain, which operates an embassy there, was playing an active role in trying to help broker a peaceful resolution of the current crisis.

Ellwood has previously said Britain is committed to continuing to support President Hadi, his government, and the integrity of the Yemeni state.

