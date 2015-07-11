CAIRO The Saudi-led coalition that has bombed Yemen's dominant Houthi group for more than three months said on Saturday it had not received a request from the Yemeni government in exile to pause its campaign during a truce, Saudi-owned Arabiya TV said.

The report came after Saudi-led air strikes and heavy shelling between warring factions shook several cities in Yemen overnight, residents said, violating a United Nations humanitarian truce which took effect just before midnight.

"The leadership of the coalition: we did not receive a request from the Yemeni government regarding the truce," a news flash on the channel said on Saturday.

(Reporting By Omar Fahmy and Noah Browning)