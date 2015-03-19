The governor of Yemen's southern Aden province accused the Houthi rebel group in control of much of the country's north of ordering an air strike on Thursday targeting the Aden palace of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

"The two airstrikes by the Houthis are a form of extremism and an act of aggression against (Hadi's) constitutional legitimacy," Abdulaziz bin Habtoor, an ally of Hadi, said in a televised speech.

A Houthi spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment. Habtoor added that Hadi had been moved to a secure location and that the aerial bombing had missed its target and had landed harmlessly in the sea.

