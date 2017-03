ADEN Residents are looting a Yemeni presidential compound in Aden that was vacated by President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi several hours earlier, witnesses said on Wednesday.

Aides have said Hadi moved from the compound to another presidential palace in the al-Tawahi neighborhood on the other side of the city in the afternoon. It was not clear whether Hadi remained at the second palace.

