SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi arrived in Egypt on Friday for an Arab League summit which will focus on the Saudi-led military campaign against his Houthi militia opponents.

Hadi left his refuge in Aden for Saudi Arabia on Thursday as Houthi fighters battled with his forces on the outskirts of the southern port city.

(Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Andrew Heavens)