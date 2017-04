ANKARA Iran said on Thursday it will make all necessary efforts to control the crisis in Yemen, the Students News Agency quoted Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as saying in the Swiss city of Lausanne.

"The Saudi-led air strikes should stop immediately and it is against Yemen's sovereignty ... We will make all efforts to control the crisis in Yemen," Zarif said.

