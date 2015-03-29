DUBAI Yemeni exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) are running as normal despite a shutdown of major seaports last week after neighboring Saudi Arabia and Arab allies launched air strikes against Iran-allied Houthi forces, industry sources said.

"Work is ongoing as normal, there have been no stoppage of LNG exports. Yes they have closed some ports but the LNG tankers are still coming and going and are being protected by international forces," one source told Reuters by telephone.

"The Houthis have not taken control over the LNG facilities."

Other sources confirmed LNG export operations have not stopped.

French oil company Total is the biggest foreign investor in Yemen and operates the Balhaf gas export facility, which mainly exports natural gas to Asia and Europe.

Total has said its sites in Yemen had not been impacted by military action in the country but its offices in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, were closed.

