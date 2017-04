SANAA Yemen's information minister said on Tuesday the house of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi was being shelled by "militias seeking to overthrow the ruling system".

Nadia al-Saqqaf said on Twitter Hadi's house had been subject to shelling by armed elements stationed on nearby homes. She did not specifically name the Houthi fighters who fought artillery battles on Monday with government forces.

(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, writing by Sami Aboudi)