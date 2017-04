CAIRO Saudi-led forces conducted air raids at dawn on Sunday in the Yemeni capital Sanaa targeting former President Ali Abdullah Saleh's house, sources in his political party and residents said.

Three loud explosions were heard and plumes of smoke were seen rising from the area where Saleh's residence is located in the capital.

(Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Alex Richardson)