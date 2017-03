ADEN The leader of Yemen's Iranian-allied Houthi rebels said on Sunday that Yemenis had the right to resist Saudi "aggression" by any means.

The tone of Abdel-Malek al-Houthi's televised speech suggested he was in no mood to compromise despite pressure from Saudi-led airstrikes, which began targeting the militia more than three weeks ago.

(This story removes reference to first speech)

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Noah Browning; writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Gareth Jones)