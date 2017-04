Burnt-out vehicles are seen at a gas station after it was hit by an air strike in Yemen's northwestern city of Saada April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

DUBAI A senior Houthi official told Reuters he rejected the idea that Saudi-backed Yemeni president Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi could return to the country, accusing him of "treason".

Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Houthi movement's politburo, added that the Saudi-led bombing campaign against the Iran-allied Shi'ite Houthis must stop "immediately and without any conditions".

