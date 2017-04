DUBAI Saudi forces shelled Yemeni Houthi militiamen across the border after the fighters fired at an army post, Saudi-owned al-Arabiya television reported on Monday.

The fighting comes as a Saudi-led coalition resumed air strikes on the Iranian-allied Houthi group in the southern Yemeni city of Aden after a five-day humanitarian truce expired on Sunday.

