CAIRO Saudi King Salman said on Saturday the country's military campaign in Yemen against Houthi fighters would continue until its targets are achieved.

Yemen's Houthi rebels made broad gains in the country's south and east on Friday despite a second day of Saudi-led air strikes meant to check the Iranian-backed militia's efforts to overthrow President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

