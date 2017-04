CAIRO The leader of Islamic State in Yemen was killed in a drone strike early on Thursday, residents and officials said.

They said the strike targeted a car in which Jalal Baleedi and two of his aides were traveling in on a road between the towns of Zinjibar and Shaqra in southern Yemen.

(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Nick Macfie)