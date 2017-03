WASHINGTON Yemen peace talks that ended on Friday without agreement or a truce are a useful start to what could be a long process, U.S. State Department spokesman John Kirby said.

"We find this to be a useful start, just a start," Kirby told reporters at a daily briefing. "We have to expect that it could be a lengthy process."

