DUBAI The toll from an air strike on a missile base in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Monday has risen to at least 25 dead and 398 wounded, the state news agency Saba said.

"Twenty-five citizens were killed and more than 398 were wounded, mostly women and children, according to a preliminary figure after the Saudi aggression's bombing today on the districts of Hadda and Attan in the capital Sanaa," said the agency, which is run by the Houthi militia group.

Saudi Arabia and other Sunni Muslim countries have been bombing the Iranian-allied Shi'ite Houthis for over three weeks to try to stem their advances and weaken their grip over Sanaa.

