SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon told an Arab heads-of-state summit on Saturday that the only way to prevent a protracted conflict in Yemen was through U.N.-facilitated negotiations.

"Negotiations -- facilitated by my Special Envoy Jamal Benomar and endorsed by the Security Council -- remain the only chance to prevent long, drawn-out conflict," he said.

(Reporting by Yara Bayoumy and Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Toby Chopra)