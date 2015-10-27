UNITED NATIONS Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon condemned on Tuesday an air strike by the Saudi-led coalition that hit a hospital in Yemen run by medical aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) and supported by U.N. agencies.

"The Secretary-General calls for a prompt, effective and impartial investigation in order to ensure accountability," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement. "The Secretary-General calls on all parties to the conflict in Yemen to immediately cease all operations, including air strikes."

He said the hospital had been run by MSF with support from U.N. children's agency UNICEF and the World Health Organization.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Grant McCool)