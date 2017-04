WASHINGTON At least one of several Americans being held by Houthi rebels in Yemen has been released, the Associated Press reported on Monday, citing an unnamed U.S. official.

The release of the U.S. citizen followed mediation by authorities in Oman, the AP said. Last week, the Washington Post reported that at least four Americans were thought to be in Houthi custody.

