WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department on Tuesday U.S. citizen John Hamen, one of two contractors who had been detained by Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen, has died.

The United Nations said earlier this month that two contractors who worked for a firm that managed U.N. facilities had been detained in Yemen's capital Sanaa. The two had been detained upon arriving from Djibouti, the United Nations said, by Houthi militia and army units loyal to Yemen's former president.

(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)