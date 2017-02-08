Nonprescription prenatal vitamins may be more potent
(Reuters Health) - Prescription prenatal vitamins may have lower doses of key ingredients like vitamin A, vitamin D, and calcium than nonprescription alternatives, a recent study suggests.
WASHINGTON The White House said on Wednesday it had been in touch with Yemeni officials through diplomatic channels amid concerns over a U.S. commando raid targeting al Qaeda militants that killed several civilians.
"We are in touch with Yemenis through diplomatic channels," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told a news briefing. "They understand the fight and commitment that we both share."
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann)
(Reuters Health) - Prescription prenatal vitamins may have lower doses of key ingredients like vitamin A, vitamin D, and calcium than nonprescription alternatives, a recent study suggests.
BEIJING China has decided to vaccinate poultry from next month against the H7N9 bird flu virus, after it claimed hundreds of lives last winter and caused major damage to the industry.
(Reuters Health) - - Catching up on lost sleep over weekends may help people keep their weight down, according to a study in South Korea.