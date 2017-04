WASHINGTON A U.S. State Department spokeswoman on Tuesday had no comment on the status of the U.S. Embassy in Yemen, after U.S. officials and embassy employees said the embassy was closing due to the unpredictable security situation.

State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki also said the United States will continue to take action in Arabian peninsula country to disrupt imminent threats to U.S. security.

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Eric Beech)