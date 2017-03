The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) operates in the Arabian Sea conducting maritime security operations in this U.S. Navy photo taken April 21, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony N. Hilkowski/

WASHINGTON The White House said on Tuesday that the presence of a U.S. aircraft carrier near Yemen is intended to ensure freedom of navigation and commerce in the area.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest cited energy, among other important commodities, as important shipments near the coast of Yemen that need protecting.

