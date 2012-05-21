Yemen, which has become increasingly unstable in recent years, suffered one of its bloodiest attacks on Monday.

The militant group Ansar al-Sharia said it was behind the attack, which killed 90 people in the capital, Sanaa. The group is affiliated to al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP).

Here is a look at Ansar al-Sharia and AQAP:

* ANSAR AL-SHARIA:

-- When Islamists seized control of towns in the southern province of Abyan in May 2011 they identified themselves as Ansar al-Sharia (Partisans of Islamic Law). Some analysts suggested this group was a coalition which included AQAP, but no other factions were identified, and AQAP said it used the name when operating in Yemen, according to an audio tape from April 2011.

AQAP:

-- Al Qaeda's Yemeni and Saudi wings merged in 2009 into the new group, al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, based in Yemen. They announced this three years after a counter-terrorism drive halted an al Qaeda campaign in Saudi Arabia.

-- AQAP's Yemeni leader Nasser al-Wahayshi, also known as Abu Basir, was once a close associate of Osama bin Laden, whose father was born in Yemen.

-- The group set out its aims in a May 2010 statement as "the expulsion of Jews and crusaders" from the region and the re-establishment of an Islamic caliphate, the introduction of sharia (Islamic law) and the liberation of Muslim lands.

MAJOR OPERATIONS:

-- Nearly a year before the September 11, 2001 attacks, al Qaeda rammed the USS Cole warship with an explosives-filled boat in October 2000 while it was docked in the southern Yemen port of Aden, killing 17 U.S. sailors.

-- In 2008, two suicide bombers set off blasts outside the heavily fortified U.S. embassy in Sanaa, killing 14 other people. Islamic Jihad in Yemen, a group which analysts said was linked to al Qaeda, claimed responsibility.

-- In August 2009, an AQAP suicide bomber tried to kill Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Nayef in Saudi Arabia. Prince Mohammed heads the kingdom's anti-terrorism campaign and is a member of the Saudi royal family. The bomber his a device containing the high-explosive pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN) inside his body.

-- The same year, al Qaeda carried out a suicide attack that killed four South Korean tourists in Yemen.

-- AQAP claimed responsibility for an attempt to bomb a U.S.-bound airliner on December 25, 2009. The Nigerian bomber Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab had visited Yemen and had been in contact with militants there.

-- AQAP staged several attacks in Yemen in 2010, among them a suicide bombing aimed at the British ambassador in April. A rocket was fired at a British embassy vehicle in October.

-- The group also claimed responsibility for a foiled plot to send two air freight packages containing bombs to the United States in October 2010. The bombs were found on planes in Britain and Dubai.

-- In 2011 al Qaeda-linked militants, exploiting mass protests against President Ali Abdullah Saleh's 33 years in office, seized large swathes of territory in southern Yemen, including at least two towns. The army, which split into two factions during the uprising that eventually unseated Saleh, has been battling to get the upper hand against the militants.

-- Earlier this month officials said a new "underwear bomb" was discovered and appeared to be similar to the work of fugitive Saudi militant Ibrahim Hassan al-Asiri, whom U.S. sources believe is a bomb maker working with AQAP.

-- On Sunday Ansar al-Sharia said its operatives attacked four Americans, part of a team of instructors in Yemen to train its coastguard, in a vehicle in the Red Sea city of Hudaida. One was seriously wounded.

-- On Monday 90 people were killed and 200 wounded when a suicide bomber with explosives strapped under his uniform struck at a military parade rehearsal in the capital Sanaa.

