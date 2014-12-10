A man, who identified himself as Luke Somers, speaks in this still image taken from video purportedly published by Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP). REUTERS/ via Reuters TV

ABOARD A U.S. MILITARY AIRCRAFT The body of Luke Somers, an American held by an al Qaeda unit in Yemen who was killed on Saturday when U.S. special forces tried to rescue him, was flown to the United States on Wednesday, a U.S. defense official said.

The body of the photo journalist landed shortly after noon EST (1700 GMT) aboard a C-17 U.S. military aircraft in Dover, Delaware, and there was a "dignified transfer" with Somers' family present, the official said. No media representatives were present.

U.S. officials said Somers, 33, and another captive, South African Pierre Korkie, 56, were shot and killed by their kidnappers shortly after the raid began in the arid Wadi Abadan district of the Yemeni province of Shabwa.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Peter Cooney)