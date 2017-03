ADEN Dozens of suspected al Qaeda militants captured a Yemeni army base on Monday in the south-east of the Arabian peninsula country, a military official said.

The militants had taken some military personnel hostage at the base in the city of al-Mukalla, the official said.

