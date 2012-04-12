Boys watch an army tank on a street in the southern Yemeni town of Lawdar April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

ADEN, Yemen At least 13 fighters linked to al Qaeda were killed in Yemen on Thursday, officials and tribal sources said, as a government offensive against Islamist insurgents entered its fourth day.

Residents and officials said three strikes by Yemeni warplanes on areas controlled by militant group Ansar al-Sharia killed at least six fighters near the southern town of Lawdar.

One strike hit an army tank that had been captured by the militants on Monday, killing everyone inside it, the sources said. Two other air strikes were on posts held by militants but no casualties were reported.

Two militants were killed in clashes with army-allied tribesmen who tried to stop a group of armed men from Ansar al-Sharia joining forces with militants in Lawdar, said an official in the city of Mudiyah, 15 km (10 miles) to the east. Three pro-government tribesman died in the clashes.

Later, five militants were killed by airstrikes near an electricity plant in Lawdar, which had been knocked out by Islamist fighters, a local official said.

Reeling from a year of political upheaval that eventually unseated former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, Yemen is grappling with militants who have exploited weakened central government control to expand their influence, particularly in the south.

At least 150 people have been killed in fighting and air strikes in the Lawdar area since Monday when Ansar al-Sharia attacked a military camp there, according to officials.

Ansar al-Sharia said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday only seven of its fighters had died in those clashes.

Another four militants, among them a foreigner, were killed in shelling by the army on the southern city of Zinjibar late on Wednesday, a local official said on Thursday.

A spokesman claiming to belong to Ansar al-Sharia confirmed the report and told Reuters in a telephone call that the foreigner was a Tunisian national.

NATIONAL DIALOGUE

As the country prepares for a national dialogue, part of a transition plan drawn up by nearby Gulf Arab states to end the country's turmoil, the government said it had set up a committee to start a dialogue with protesters.

The mostly youthful protesters, inspired by "Arab Spring" uprisings, were a main force in forcing Saleh out of power, but they were not formally included in the transition plan.

The United States and Saudi Arabia are keen for the plan to work, fearing that a power vacuum in Yemen is giving militants space to thrive alongside key shipping lanes in the Red Sea.

In a statement posted on his party's website on Thursday, Saleh warned that Yemen would not be stable if the party were denied an active political role.

"Yemen will not witness stability without the active role of the leaders and the base of the General People's Congress, who have no ideological enmity with anyone. And all Yemenis are equal in the eyes of the party," Saleh said.

The statement came days after the new president, Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, launched a shake-up in the military's higher echelons and sacked some Saleh loyalists, notably the air force commander - a half brother of the former president.

The shake-up led to a one-day showdown in which Yemen's main airport was closed down by officers and tribesmen loyal to Saleh. It highlighted the continuing turmoil in the country despite the peace deal under which Saleh stood down after 33 years in power.

