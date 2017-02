Singapore's sovereign-wealth fund GIC is in talks to buy Denver-based Yes Communities, an owner of manufactured-housing communities, in a $2 billion deal, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The talks with private equity firm Stockbridge Capital Group could still break down, the WSJ said, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/294WiDc)

Yes owns or operates 178 communities in 17 American states.

GIC and Stockbridge Capital declined to comment. Yes Communities did not respond to a request for a comment.

