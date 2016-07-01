The parent of Yeti Coolers LLC, the U.S. manufacturer of "built-for-the-wild" coolers that can withstand grizzly bear attacks, filed for an initial public offering on Friday.

Yeti Holdings Inc has set a nominal fund raising target of $100 million and has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "YETI".

Reuters exclusively reported in January that Yeti Coolers had hired investment banks for an IPO and the offering could value the company in the billions of dollars.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Robert W Baird & Co Inc and Piper Jaffray & Co are among the underwriters to the IPO, the company said on Friday.

Austin, Texas-based Yeti was founded by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders, two sportsmen who decided to make coolers for the luxury outdoor market rather than for mass discount retailers.

In 2012, they sold majority ownership of Yeti to Cortec Group Management Services LLC, a private equity firm.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)