European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
HONG KONG Shares of Yingde Gases Group Co Ltd climbed 2.4 percent to a near two-year high on Thursday after shareholders voted for major board changes, ending a four-month battle for control of China's top industrial gases company.
Shares rose to HK$6.53, the highest since May 2015. That compared to a 0.8 percent fall in the benchmark index.
A majority of Yingde Gases shareholders voted to keep two of its co-founders and main shareholders on its board and oust five other board members, ending a battle for control of the $1.5 billion firm.
Amid the power struggle, U.S. industrial gas maker Air Products has made a takeover approach for Yingde Gases, while Hong Kong-based private equity firm PAG has agreed to buy a substantial stake.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Randy Fabi)
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.