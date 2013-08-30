Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd (YGE.N) said it expects demand from China, Japan and the U.S. to drive solar panel sales in the second half of the year, joining its Chinese peers in easing dependence on Europe where they face import restrictions.

Yingli, like its peers, have increased sales to Europe before restrictions that would limit solar shipments kick in.

Shipments rose about 24 percent in the second quarter ended June 30, from the first quarter due to robust demand from the U.S. and China. It still expects to ship 3.2 gigawatts (GW) to 3.3 GW of solar panels this fiscal year.

"Supported by a series of favorable policies issued recently, the China market is developing towards a more sound and steady direction of (solar) applications," said Liansheng Miao, Yingli's chief executive officer.

Demand from the United States and China, where the solar power generating capacity is expected to more than quadruple in the next two years, led to a smaller second-quarter loss.

Net loss narrowed to $52.3 million, or 33 cents per American Depositary Shares (ADS) in the second quarter, from $90.2 million, or 58 cents per ADS, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 13 percent to $550.4 million.

Lower manufacturing costs and higher selling prices helped gross margin rise to 11.8 percent, from 4.6 percent, a year earlier.

Yingli expects to double its sales to utilities in the U.S. this year after it said on Tuesday that shipments to Americas and the Caribbean crossed the 1 GW mark.

Shares of the company were up about one percent at $4.24 in thin pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

