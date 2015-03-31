PARIS/MILAN A luxury brand could be one of the investors that take part in a planned rights issue this fall once the merger of Richemont's CFR.VX Net-a-Porter with Yoox YOOX.MI is completed, the CEO of the Italian online retailer told a media call on Tuesday."We expect the combined group to be a fantastic platform for luxury brands and we can think about luxury brands as strategic investors," Yoox CEO Federico Marchetti said.