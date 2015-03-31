Sears' plan to sell brands no salve for financial woes
Sears' plan to avoid bankruptcy in part by selling off or licensing brands including Kenmore and DieHard may prove difficult because of changing consumer tastes and possible legal roadblocks.
PARIS/MILAN A luxury brand could be one of the investors that take part in a planned rights issue this fall once the merger of Richemont's CFR.VX Net-a-Porter with Yoox YOOX.MI is completed, the CEO of the Italian online retailer told a media call on Tuesday."We expect the combined group to be a fantastic platform for luxury brands and we can think about luxury brands as strategic investors," Yoox CEO Federico Marchetti said.
(Reporting by Astrid Westlandt and Valentina Za)
China-based Zhonghong Zhuoye Group Co Ltd will buy Blackstone Group LP's 21 percent stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc , the embattled U.S.-based marine park operator said on Friday.