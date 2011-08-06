LOS ANGELES Yosemite National Park rangers on Friday found the body of a California man who plunged over a 317-foot waterfall nearly three weeks ago -- but his two friends who fell with him remain missing.

David's body was found in the Merced River, about 240 feet from the base of the Vernal Fall, on Friday afternoon, the park said in a statement.

"The search area included in the recovery effort is one of the most rugged areas of the Merced River," the park said.

Hormiz David, 22, and two friends -- Ninos Yacoub, 27, and Ramina Badal, 21, -- ignored a guard rail and warning signs before wading into the cold, fast waters of the Merced River about 25 feet from the waterfall's ledge on July 19. They slipped, were carried over the ledge, and were presumed dead.

Park rangers are still searching for Yacoub and Babel.

"It's a 317-foot vertical drop over rushing water. It's not something that somebody can survive, unfortunately," park ranger Scott Gediman said.

The three friends, who all live in central California, were on a day trip to Yosemite.

Vernal Fall and it's accompanying Mist Trail, which climbs some 1,000 feet alongside the raging water, is one of the most popular destinations in the park.

There have been at least six water-related deaths in Yosemite this year, officials say, including two people who drowned at Hetch Hetchy Reservoir in June and a hiker who slipped into the Merced from the Mist Trail in May.

On Sunday, a 26-year-old California woman, Hayley LaFlamme, was climbing down the Half Dome rock formation with the aid of fixed-line cables anchored into the rock when she fell 600 feet to her death.

