LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "Your Sister's Sister," a romantic comedy starring Emily Blunt, will open this year's Seattle International Film Festival on May 17, organizers announced Friday.

Directed by Lynn Shelton ("Humpday"), the film is SIFF's first opening selection that was locally produced and shot by a Seattle director.

The IFC Films movie will be screened at the Opening Night Gala for the festival, which runs through June 10.

"Lynn Shelton has made a pitch-perfect comedy of errors, infused with the right balance of humor and pathos that I absolutely love," SIFF Artistic Director Carl Spence said in a statement. "As a rising star in the independent filmmaking scene with international recognition, it makes perfect sense for Lynn Shelton to be the first local-based filmmaker in 38 years to open the Seattle International Film Festival."

"Your Sister's Sister" is expected to hit theaters this summer through IFC's Sundance Selects, although a date hasn't yet been announced. It will also screen at Sundance.

More than 400 films from 60-plus countries will be shown at SIFF. With 150,000 annual attendees, it is considered to be the largest and best-attended film festival in the U.S.

(Editing by Chris Michaud)