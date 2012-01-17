NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Reuters has launched ReutersTV, a new YouTube channel that will cover hard news, finance, politics and technology, the company announced Tuesday.

The new channel is part of YouTube's programming initiative, announced in October of 2011, which unites YouTube and almost 100 partners to create Internet-based programming.

Reuters, with which TheWrap has a content syndication partnership, is the biggest news provider of YouTube's partners.

Among the shows that will air are "Felix TV," featuring finance blogger Felix Salmon, "Tech Tonic," hosted by social media editor Anthony De Rosa and "Fast Forward" a show hosted by Chrystia Freeland and featuring guests like Pulitzer-Prize winner David Rohde, a Reuters columnist, and investigative reporter David Cay Johnston, another Pulitzer Prize recipient.

"This deal with YouTube gives Reuters a way to showcase our collection of talented journalists and compelling video from around the world," Dan Colarusso, Reuters' global head of programming, said in a statement. "It will offer unique insights and images that other media companies simply can't match."

The programming will air both on Reuters' YouTube Channel and its own website, where it already hosts video.

