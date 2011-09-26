Trucker YRC Worldwide Inc (YRCW.O) said it eliminated certain positions, including that of chief operations officer, as part of its corporate restructuring, and announced new leadership for its YRC and Holland units.

YRC Worldwide said it also removed positions of chief marketing officer, chief administrative officer and chief customer officer, marking its return to a "more traditional holding company".

The company named Jeff Rogers as YRC president and Mike Naatz as president of the Holland unit. Both will report to Chief Executive James Welch, it said in a statement.

Monday's announcement follows certain important changes YRC Worldwide announced two months ago. In July, it named transportation industry veteran Welch as the CEO, and revamped its board after completing a financial restructuring.

YRC Worldwide, which has lost about $2.56 billion over the last four fiscal years, has lagged behind peers Con-Way CNW.N, Arkansas Best Corp ABFS.O and Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL.O) following the economic downturn.

The company narrowly avoided bankruptcy in 2009 after gaining concessions from lenders and its 32,000-member employee union.

YRC Worldwide shares were up 9 percent in trading after the bell. They closed at 5.6 cents on Monday on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)