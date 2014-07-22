Caterpillar seeks ex-U.S. attorney general's help over govt probe
Caterpillar Inc has tapped former U.S. Attorney General William Barr to help the company address an ongoing government investigation of its import and export practices.
SHANGHAI U.S. coffee giant Starbucks said on Tuesday that some of its stores previously sold products containing chicken originally sourced from Shanghai Husi Food Co Ltd, a firm that was shut down on Sunday by local regulators over food safety concerns.
Shanghai Husi previously also supplied meat to fast food chains McDonald's Corp and KFC-parent Yum Brands Inc, which apologized to Chinese customers on Monday following a TV report that showed workers picking up meat from a factory floor, as well as mixing meat beyond its expiration date.
Starbucks said on its Chinese microblog site that it had no direct business relationship with Shanghai Husi, a local unit of U.S. firm OSI Group LLC, but that the chicken had been acquired from another supplier which had in turn purchased chicken from Husi. It said the chicken was used in a product called "Chicken Apple Sauce Panini" that was sold in 13 different provinces and major cities.
In its statement, Starbucks said all the products had already been removed from the shelves.
WASHINGTON Japan's industry minister said on Thursday he had agreed with the U.S. energy and commerce secretaries to share information on developments involving Toshiba Corp and its troubled U.S. nuclear affiliate, Westinghouse Electric Co., Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.
BERLIN Carmakers and suppliers gave widely differing timelines for the introduction of self-driving vehicles on Thursday, showing the uncertainties surrounding the technology as well as a split between cautious established players and bullish new entrants.