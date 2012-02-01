LOS ANGELES Yum Brand Inc's Taco Bell chain has been identified as the Mexican fast-food chain behind a recent Salmonella outbreak that sickened 68 people in 10 states, Food Safety News reported on Wednesday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in January that a Mexican-style fast-food chain referred to as "Restaurant A" was linked to the outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis.

Food Safety news said confirmation that Taco Bell was Restaurant A came in a document from the Oklahoma State Department of Health's Acute Disease Service.

Texas has the most reports of illness with 43 cases. Oklahoma had 16 cases and Kansas had two. Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Ohio and Tennessee reported one case each.

Representatives from Yum and Taco Bell were not immediately available for comment.

