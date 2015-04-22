Yum Brands Inc (YUM.N), owner of the KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut restaurant brands, on Wednesday said it expects another tough quarter before a recovery in China, its No. 1 revenue and profit driver, bolsters results in the second half.

Foreign currency and higher taxes promise to bite Yum's business more than last year, but executives said things should get better in the third and fourth quarters when results from its China division will be compared with figures hit by a sales swoon resulting from a mid-year food quality scare.

Shares in Yum were up 5.3 percent to $85.13 at midday.

Yum now expects foreign exchange to reduce full-year earnings per share by about 5 percent, 1 percentage point more than the company previously forecast, Yum Chief Financial Officer Patrick Grismer said on a conference call with analysts.

He added that the company's second-quarter tax rate will tick up from the prior quarter and that Yum's second-quarter China results will be compared with that division's year-earlier same-restaurant sales growth of 15 percent.

"We're estimating (second-quarter) EPS will lag prior year by about 20 percent, but we continue to believe that we have the overall business momentum that sets us up for a strong second half," Grismer said.

Yum China's 2014 second quarter ended roughly a month before allegations of improper meat handling at OSI Group's Shanghai Husi Food Co Ltd broke on July 20. Shanghai Husi was a small supplier to Yum but a key supplier to rival McDonald's Corp. Both companies immediately stopped using the supplier

Yum China's same-restaurant sales tumbled 14 percent in the third quarter and 16 percent in the fourth quarter of last year.

Those easy second-half comparisons underpin executives' confidence that the China division will see its fortunes turn later this year.

They also note that China's sales at established restaurants fell a less-steep-than-expected 12 percent in the latest quarter.

Consumer opinions about Yum's China restaurants have improved and the company's operations there are more efficient, Chief Executive Officer Greg Creed said on the call.

The company is rolling out competitively priced premium coffee at its China KFC restaurants, which also are slated for two menu revamps this year. New menus will include "healthy" items such as green tea and seafood. KFC accounted for 4,896 of Yum's 6,846 China restaurants at the end of the first quarter.

"China is clearly improving," Creed said.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli)