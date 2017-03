Zagg Inc (ZAGG.O), which makes scratch guards for mobile and tablet devices, estimated third-quarter revenue below Wall Street expectations, sending its shares down 9 percent in trading after the bell.

The company said it expects revenue of about $50 million, below the average analyst expectation of $54 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore)