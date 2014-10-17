Shares of fiber network company Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO.N) jumped as much as 20 percent in their market debut on Friday as investors bet on the growing demand from businesses for ultra-fast Internet.

The stock touched a high of $22.85 on the New York Stock Exchange, valuing the company at about $5.35 billion. The offering raised about $400 million after it was priced at $19 each, significantly below the expected range of $21-$24.

The fiber network industry, once decimated by overbuilding during the dotcom era, is seeing a revival as telecom carriers and cable companies try to meet the surge in demand.

Zayo's fiber cables connect business clients to larger networks, allowing data and internet traffic to be transmitted at high speeds through thin filaments of glass.

Founded in 2006, the company has grown fast, raking in $1 billion in revenue in 2013.

It has made a number of acquisitions over the years, with its $2.2 billion purchase of AboveNet in 2012 turning it into a bandwidth infrastructure powerhouse.

Zayo's fiber networks span over 81,000 route miles - enough to go around the earth three times over - connecting about 15,000 buildings in the largest U.S. and European cities.

"The entry barrier to competition is very high," Equities.Com Research Director Francis Gaskins said, noting that investors like companies that have good topline visibility.

Shares of Zayo's rivals have also surged this year. Level 3 Communications Inc (LVLT.N) has gained 21 percent, CenturyLink Inc (CTL.N) is up 20 percent and Equinix Inc (EQIX.O) has risen 8 percent.

Earlier this year, Level 3 agreed to buy internet services provider tw telecom Inc TWTC.O for more than $5.6 billion to expand its commercial fiber network in the United States.

Zayo, founded by former Level 3 executives Dan Caruso and John Scarano, plans to use the proceeds from the offering for debt repayment and general corporate purposes.

The company's revenue almost tripled to about $1 billion in 2013, but net loss widened to $137.2 million from $1.2 million a year earlier. Zayo had debt of about $3 billion as of March 31.

Boulder, Colorado-based Zayo is backed by private equity and venture capital firms including GTCR LLC, Oak Investment Partners and Charlesbank Capital Partners.

Morgan Stanley, Barclays and Goldman Sachs were lead underwriters for the IPO.

