Wall St. edges higher as earnings kick into high gear
Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday, led by technology and materials stocks, as the corporate earnings season kicked into high gear.
WASHINGTON The U.S. International Trade Commission began a patent infringement probe on Wednesday after ZiiLabs Inc charged that several firms were importing products to the United States in violation of its patents on graphics processors and DDR memory controllers.
The ITC said the products at issue included smartphones, laptops, televisions, Bluray players and gaming systems. It identified 17 firms whose products it wanted to examine, including Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Lenovo Group Ltd, LG Electronics Inc, MediaTek Inc, Motorola Mobility, Qualcomm Inc and Sony Corp.
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh)
WASHINGTON U.S. home resales fell more than expected in December as the supply of houses on the market dropped to levels last seen in 1999, which could have limited choice for buyers.
WASHINGTON The U.S. budget deficit is expected to dip in fiscal year 2017 but expand later in the decade, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said in a report on Tuesday that showed President Donald Trump inheriting a tricky long-term deficit picture.