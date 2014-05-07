Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
Zillow Inc (Z.O) posted a bigger quarterly loss as the real estate website operator spent more on advertising to attract more people to its site.
Zillow's net loss widened to $6.3 million, or 16 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $3.7 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue jumped 70 percent to $66.2 million.
Zillow said in February that it would forego some profitability in the near-term to boost market share.
(Reporting by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.