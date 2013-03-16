HARARE Zimbabweans vote on Saturday in a referendum expected to endorse a new constitution that curbs presidential powers and paves the way to a general election in the second half of the year.

The referendum is largely seen as a rubber-stamp exercise as the charter enjoys the support of both President Robert Mugabe's ZANU-PF party and the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) of his rival, Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai.

The new constitution:

- Imposes a maximum of two five-year terms for the president, starting with the coming election. But the limit will not apply retroactively, so Mugabe - already Africa's oldest leader - could rule for another two terms.

- Strengthens the cabinet and parliament, both weakened during Mugabe's 33-year tenure. Presidential decrees will require majority backing in the cabinet and declarations of emergency rule or dissolutions of parliament will need the approval of two-thirds of lawmakers.

- Retains a ban on same-sex marriage and upholds the death penalty, but limits it to cases of "murder committed in aggravating circumstances" by men aged between 21 and 70.

- Expands some civil rights, by introducing clauses on freedom of the press, access to information, political choice and activity and prisoners' rights.

- Introduces partial devolution of power to provincial councils.

(Reporting By Cris Chinaka; Editing by Andrew Heavens)