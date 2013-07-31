Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe (R) and his wife Grace (L) look on as their daughter Bona casts her vote in Highfields outside Harare July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe (L) cast his vote as an election officer looks on in Highfields outside Harare July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Zimbabweans wait to cast their vote in Mbare township outside Harare July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A police officer keeps watch as Zimbabweans wait to cast their vote in Mbare township outside Harare July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

People wait to cast their votes in Mbare township outside Harare July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Zimbabwean opposition Movement For Democratic Change (MDC) leader Morgan Tsvangirai (L) casts his vote with his wife Elizabeth in Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe looks on before casting his vote in Highfields outside Harare July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A ballot with images of all Zimbabwean presidential candidates is seen at a polling station in Domboshava, about 45 km (28 miles) north of Harare July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A woman casts her vote at a polling station in Domboshava, about 45 km (28 miles) north of Harare July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A woman carrying a child on her back casts her vote at a polling station in Domboshava, about 45 km (28 miles) north of Harare July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Zimbabweans arrive to vote at a polling station in Domboshava, about 45 km (28 miles) north of Harare July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A woman carrying a child on her back casts her vote at a polling station in Domboshava, about 45 km (28 miles) north of Harare July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A police officer casts her vote at a polling station in Domboshava, about 45 km (28 miles) north of Harare July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A Zimbabwean women looks on after casting her vote at a polling station in Domboshava, about 45 km (28 miles) north of Harare July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Zimbabwean women react as they wait to casts their votes at a polling station in Domboshava, about 45 km (28 miles) north of Harare July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A Zimbabwean man casts his vote at a polling station in Domboshava, about 45 km (28 miles) north of Harare July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A woman speaks to a police officer before casting her vote at a polling station in Harare July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

A woman carrying a child casts her vote at a polling station in Domboshava, about 45 km (28 miles) north of Harare July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Chizema Majika, 80, is transported on a pushcart as she leaves after casting her vote in Mbare township outside Harare July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Zimbabweans arrive to cast their votes at a polling station in Mbare, outside of Harare July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Chizema Majika, 80, is transported on a pushcart as she arrives to cast her vote at a polling station in Mbare, outside of Harare July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Zimbabweans arrive to cast their votes at a polling station in Harare July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

HARARE Zimbabwe police vowed to crack down on any attempts to leak early results from Tuesday's vote, complicating plans by some civic groups to pre-empt official announcements by the country's election commission.

The move means it could be hours before the first officially collated results trickle in from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, although political parties will have immediate access to individual results posted at polling stations.

President Robert Mugabe is fighting to extend his 33-year rule in the election pitting him against main rival Morgan Tsvangirai, prime minister for the last four years under an enforced unity government brokered after a contested 2008 vote was marred by violence.

Police thwarted plans to collate election results posted outside polling stations by declaring it an offence to send results via text messaging or the Internet, said Frances Lovemore, a senior official at the Zimbabwe Election Support Network.

"At a lot of the polling stations, they've locked the public out. They're clamping down now," she told Reuters.

The Mail and Guardian newspaper, published by a Zimbabwean in neighboring South Africa, earlier set up a Website it said would compile preliminary results based on electoral commission break-downs.

"Preliminary results are not meant to announce or declare that any particular candidate or political party is the winner," it said on the site.

Police warned at a news conference that they would act against "people who announce results of elections before the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission", news networks reported.

Police spokeswoman Charity Charamba could not be immediately reached for comment.

Zimbabweans are eager to hear the outcome of the vote, which was peaceful on the whole - unlike recent previous polls - and which they hope will unlock crucial Western donor aid needed to spur growth. Aid has been suspended over policy differences with Mugabe.

No reliable opinion polls have been released, making it difficult to gauge whether Tsvangirai will manage to defeat Mugabe.

The 89-year-old Mugabe, who denies rigging past votes to hold onto the power, says he is confident of victory, but has pledged to concede defeat should it happen.

Tsvangirai has also predicted an overwhelming win. Both Mugabe's ZANU-PF party and the Movement for Democratic Change, led by his opponent, could reject results of the poll, which was dogged by logistical hitches ahead of the election.

About 6.4 million people, or half the population, were registered to vote. Results are expected within a five-day deadline intended to prevent a repeat of problems seen in the last election in 2008, when big delays triggered violent clashes.

