WASHINGTON The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is deeply concerned and is gathering information about the killing of a well-known lion in Zimbabwe by an American trophy hunter, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

"The service is deeply concerned about the recent killing of Cecil the lion," said Vanessa Kauffman, a spokeswoman for the agency.

"We are currently gathering facts about the issue and will assist Zimbabwe officials in whatever manner requested. It is up to all of us - not just the people of Africa - to ensure that healthy, wild populations of animals continue to roam the savanna for generations to come," Kauffman said in a statement.

